Ventura - Betty Gips, born Betty Ann Summers. died at her home in Ventura, CA on November 19 following a year-long illness. Betty was born in Hollywood, California on October 9, 1929, the only child of Harry Summers and Lottie Dorothy Miller Summers. She grew up in Depression-era Hollywood and attended Grant Elementary School, Le Conte Junior High School, and Hollywood High School. She graduated from Hollywood High in 1947 and immediately entered UCLA where she majored in psychology and early childhood education and earned a teaching credential. Betty met Robert (Bob) Gips at the start of her freshman year at UCLA and they married as college seniors in 1951.



In 1952, Betty and Bob moved to New York City, camping their way across the continental United States. Betty worked as an administrative assistant for businesses and government agencies. She and Bob collaborated on part time creative jobs, including writing and managing props for a TV host's introduction to comedy and horror movies.



Shortly before the birth of their first child, Judith, in 1956, the couple returned to California where Bob found work with advertising agencies and pursued a successful career as a film director. They lived in the Santa Monica area of West Los Angeles for two years and purchased their first home in the Hollywood area in 1959, in time for the birth of their second child, Michael.



Betty pursued her creative interests in writing, music, and textile crafts and continued to take classes in world languages, photography, and found-object sculpture. Betty was an excellent cook who could pull a party together on very short notice.



Betty worked as a correspondence teacher for families of children with hearing loss to help them learn spoken language, and returned to graduate study at Pacific Oaks College to complete a master's degree in developmental psychology with an emphasis on parent education.



On retirement in 1986, Betty and Bob relocated to Ventura to live in a beautiful beach home that Bob helped to design. Betty and Bob immersed themselves in community service and life, and founded 805 Film and Tape Resources to produce media for the Ventura community. They were active in many local community groups. An avid reader, Betty joined a local book club at the invitation of a longtime friend in Ventura and continued until becoming acutely ill in late 2019. After Bob's death in 2014, Betty continued her close association with many friends in the Ventura area, who delighted in her hospitality, wit, and aware interest in community life.



Betty is survived by her adult children Judith and Michael and grandson Elijah, as well as many loving cousins throughout California, on the East Coast, and in the United Kingdom, her father's birthplace. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to an arts or community service non-profit of your choice.









