Betty Heal
Simi Valley - Betty Heal, a dedicated wife, mother, Nana and GG was reunited with her beloved husband on April 3, 2019. Betty was a resident of Simi Valley for 31 years where she developed many warm relationships with friends and neighbors. She was born September 15, 1924 in London, England where she grew up and eventually met a charming man, Mervyn, who was serving in the Royal Air Force during World War II. After exchanging many letters during his service, he asked for her hand in marriage. They shared 64 wonderful years of marriage together.
Betty moved to California with her husband in 1952 with their two daughters, Carol and Bronwen. Shortly after their move to Burbank, their third daughter, Myvanwy, was born. Betty became a Christian through the Lutheran Ministry, where she was an active member in her church and served in many ministries over the years.
Betty and Meryvn loved to play golf and would often travel to beautiful courses throughout the country together as well as with friends. She was a wonderful dedicated homemaker, a fantastic cook, seamstress and gardener. She gave generously to her family.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, 8 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 5 to May 6, 2019