Betty Jane Adams
Ventura - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Betty Jane Adams at the age of 95 on November 12, 2019 at her daughter's home in Ventura with family by her side. Jane, the name she preferred to go by, was best known by the family stories she told and her wonderful smile. To know her was to love her. She lived her life with incredible grace and unconditional love. Her Catholic faith was what kept her strong. Jane graduated from Burbank High School, attended Ventura College, and at the age of 77 had a short story published in the National Public Radio National Story Project. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in May of this year and as she had lived a full life, chose to let nature take its course. She always would say that she had more friends and family in heaven and was looking forward to seeing them again. She was born March 22, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri, although she lived most of her life in Ventura County after her retiring from JC Penny they moved to Prescott AZ were she and Pat lived for 30 years, making many new friends while enjoying retirement . After Pats passing she stayed in Prescott AZ, going back and forth to Ventura for visits until two years ago when she moved back to Ventura, moving in with her daughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jack, her youngest son Patrick, her son in-law Martin and her husband of 70 years Pat.
She is survived by her children, son Steven Adams, (Sheila), daughters, Loretta Adams, Lynne Wills, (Carl), Leigh Brown, Grandchildren, Greatgrandchildren and Great, Great grandchildren, (to many to name them all).
A memorial service will be planed early next year in Prescott AZ, where she and Pat will be interned together at the VA cemetery in Prescott.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019