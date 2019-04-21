|
Betty Jane Fiorentine
Ventura, CA
Betty Jane Fiorentine passed away on April 5, 2019 after a long illness with her loving family at her side.
Betty was born in Peoria, Illinois on July 2, 1920 and met her husband, Ralph Fiorentine, while both were attending the University of Illinois. They married in Illinois in 1941 and moved to Ventura in 1946.
Betty was a full-time mom until her children grew up and then worked as Registrar at Oxnard College for many years until retiring.
Betty is survived by sons, Tom (Linda), Bob, Jim and daughter, Marianne (Jeff) Maichen and four grandchildren, Matthew and Kellen Maichen and Jonathan and Andrei Fiorentine. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Ralph; her son, John, and grandson, Evin.
Betty loved playing bridge, tending her roses and traveling. She was a member of a dinner club with close friends for over 50 years and a member of Knit Wits..
Most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother to her 5 children.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Ventura in early July.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019