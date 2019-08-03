|
Betty Jo (Brummitt)Aleridge, 76, passed from this life on June 29, 2019 in Santa Barbara, Ca. She was born September 19, 1942 to Robert Frank Brummitt and Jewel Brummitt in Fillmore, Ca. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gilbert Brummitt; and brother Rodney Brummitt.
Betty was raised in Fillmore and eventually moved to Ventura, Ca. This is where she spent the majority of her life. She did spend 10 years in Grants Pass, Oregon and the last 10 years in Santa Barbara. Make no mistake about it Betty always considered Ventura home and loved it there. She was a great mother, super grandma, devoted wife, fantastic sibling, wonderful daughter and loyal friend to many. She loved her family and friends. If you knew Betty you know she liked to have fun and would often entertain guests. She was the life of the party. She loved to laugh and had no problem laughing at herself. She was a good cook and loved the holidays. Especially Christmas where she would spoil her grandkids.
She is survived by her beloved husband Clayton Aleridge; sister Jane Doucette, sons Mark Winslow, Greg Winslow, and Rick Winslow. She leaves special memories to her 6 grandchildren; Tatum Winslow, Rex Winslow, Tori Winslow, Kellen Winslow, Grace Winslow, and Caryss Winslow. On several occasions you would hear Betty say "Say what you want but you better not say anything bad about my boys or my grandkids."
A celebration of her life will be held August 10, 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 10400 Henderson Rd. Ventura, Ca
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 3, 2019