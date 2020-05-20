|
|
Betty Jo Phillips Demaree Isensee
Ventura - Betty Jo Phillips Demaree Isensee died peacefully of natural causes on May 6, 2020 in Ventura, California. Betty, 88, was a loving wife, mother and friend. She will be fondly remembered for her radiant smile and her fun-loving spirit. She was a nice person to everyone.
Betty was born in Tuckerman, Arkansas. When she was 13, her family moved to Santa Paula, California where she graduated from Santa Paula High School and a few years later married Dan P. Demaree. They had three children, Benton, Andrea and Perry. They moved to Ventura where for many years Betty worked at The Pierpont Inn where she made many lasting friendships.
In 1971 after the death of her first husband Dan, Betty married Marvin Isensee and she found a second love of her life. Betty and Marvin, who for many years owned Isensee Floorcoverings in Ventura, shared a very full life: traveling with friends, hunting and fishing trips, golf at Saticoy Country Club and lively times in Las Vegas. They were also known for the dinner parties at their home. Marvin was a fabulous cook and Betty was his sous chief. They would plan menus, table arrangements and invitees.
Betty loved to dance, garden, cook, ride horses, and country music; all of these activities where always better when shared with her family and friends.
Proceeding Betty in death were her parents Oscar and Bertha Phillips, her sisters Anna Varee Taylor and Billy Jean Tyler and her brother Oscar Jr. Phillips, both of her husbands and sadly her infant son Perry.
She is survived by her son, Benton and his wife Debra Demaree; daughter, Andrea and her husband Jim Barber; as well as Marvin's two daughters, Kari Lacey and Kristin Marshall; Grandchildren, Anna Demaree, Ethan Demaree, Scott Barber, Katherine Barber Martin, Daniel Lacey and Michael Lacey; Great-grandchildren, Parker Jo and Paisley Etta Demaree; her niece, Barbara Kimball; and nephew, Bundy Phillips.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020