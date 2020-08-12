Betty June (Garrett) MaenzaOjai - Betty June Maenza (Garrett), 87, of Ojai, CA , passed away on 8-8-2020 in Ojai, CA. Betty June was born in 1933 at Limoneria Ranch in Santa Paula, CA to Ervin and Silva Garrett. Betty June graduated from Santa Paula HS in 1951. Through the 1950s and 60s Betty continued to live in Santa Paula and worked for the County of Ventura Recorders office in downtown Ventura. In 1966, Betty and the family moved to Ojai. While in Ojai she worked at Rains Department Store and managed the Soule Park Golf Course "snack bar" for many years. It is there she met her endless love, Charles "Chick" Maenza. She had many great friends and enjoyed playing Pokeno2 cards with all of the Ojai girls, bowling for the Chemo Quijada's Team in the woman's bowling league at Topa Topa Lanes, organizing Bingo nights for the Ojai American Legion and always enjoyed a good dinner and a few cocktails at the Firebird Restaurant. Betty retired from the Ventura County Fairgrounds Derby Club where she worked for a number of years. Betty June loved being surrounded by her children and her children's friends who would always play a special part throughout her life.Betty June is survived by her children Michael Sullivan (Mary Kay), Melanie Conrad (Bill), Susan Sullivan and David Wilson (Rebecca). Betty June is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles "Chick" Maenza, her parents, her sister Billie (Pal) Tucker and her brother William "Sonny" Garrett.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If you have a fun story or words to share about Betty June the family would appreciate you emailing it to bettymaenza@yahoo.com. We can also notify you through email of the memorial service once it is planned.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone that has loved Betty June throughout her 87 years. She had a profound love and affection for all of her friends. So…Betty would want, in lieu of flowers, for you to do something special for a person you profoundly love and have affection for.