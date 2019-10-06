|
|
With a broken heart, we announce the passing of Betty Lou Book. She passed away on October 1, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Bokchito, Oklahoma and moved to Ventura County in the summer of 1946. She worked in Civil Service for many years in Ventura County.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Edna Wooton; her husband, Joseph Book; daughter, Joanna Book; and brothers, Otis and John Wooton. She is survived by her sisters, Maydene, Charlene, Margie and Ailene; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart.
Beloved by many, Betty will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the Hills on Wednesday, October 9th at 2 PM, with interment to follow, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019