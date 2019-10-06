Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Hills
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Book
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Book

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Book Obituary
With a broken heart, we announce the passing of Betty Lou Book. She passed away on October 1, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Bokchito, Oklahoma and moved to Ventura County in the summer of 1946. She worked in Civil Service for many years in Ventura County.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Edna Wooton; her husband, Joseph Book; daughter, Joanna Book; and brothers, Otis and John Wooton. She is survived by her sisters, Maydene, Charlene, Margie and Ailene; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart.

Beloved by many, Betty will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the Hills on Wednesday, October 9th at 2 PM, with interment to follow, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
Download Now