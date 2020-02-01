|
Betty Lou Campbell
Camarillo - Betty Lou Campbell went to be with the Lord on January 25, 2020 at the age of 93. Betty was born on May 3rd, 1926 in Marion, Indiana. Betty's family moved to Burbank, California in 1931 where Betty graduated from Burbank High School. Betty was the loving wife of Ted Freeman Campbell for 58 years. She was the wonderful mother of two daughters, Dolores Ratekin and Deborah Clukey, and a grandmother of five grandchildren, Holly McArthur, Renee' Ratekin-Dick, Heidi Askew, Jennifer Ratekin and Harmony Welsh, and a great Grandmother to nine great grandchildren. Mom was industrious, She was a volunteer at St. John Pleasant Valley Hospital for several years. She attended Ventura College and Golden West College where she studied business. Mom was employed as an Executive Secretary at North American Rockwell from 1961-1982, working for NASA.
Our home was always the gathering place for family events and holiday celebrations. Mom was a gracious hostess and a great cook. She was a committed Christian and loved her church and church friends. Betty attended Camarillo All Nations Church. Mom will be remembered for her kindness and generosity and was a confidant to all who knew her.
A memorial service celebrating Betty's life is being held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Camarillo Community Church, 1322 Las Posas Road, Camarillo
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 1 to Feb. 9, 2020