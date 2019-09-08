|
Betty M. Tepesano
Oak View - Betty Tepesano of Oak View, CA, passed away peacefully at her home on September 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Betty was the beloved wife of Fred Tepesano for 52 years; loving mother of Dennis Gleason (Leona), Phil Gleason, Pam Harris (Aaron), Rod Tepesano (Joette); and caring grandmother to Alyssa Tepesano, Taylor Tepesano, Nicole Gleason, Cody Gleason, Gayland Erwing, Morgan McCauley and Eric Gleason. She was preceded in death by her twins Cindy and Gordy Gleason. The family is thankful to Brittany White, Sara Perez and Angelica Montiel Palma for their compassionate care for Betty. Betty's love for children was reflected in her work with Laidlaw as the special needs school bus driver as well as her dedication to providing emergency foster care. Betty and her husband Fred were named Foster Parents of the Year in 1988. The couple provided one of the last emergency shelters for abused children in Ventura County. Over the years, the couple cared for more than 400 children, providing a 24-hour-a-day refuge. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 185 St. Thomas Drive, Ojai. A reception will immediately follow at the American Legion, 843 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019