Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
185 St. Thomas Drive
Ojai, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Tepesano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Tepesano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Tepesano Obituary
Betty M. Tepesano

Oak View - Betty Tepesano of Oak View, CA, passed away peacefully at her home on September 1, 2019 at the age of 86. Betty was the beloved wife of Fred Tepesano for 52 years; loving mother of Dennis Gleason (Leona), Phil Gleason, Pam Harris (Aaron), Rod Tepesano (Joette); and caring grandmother to Alyssa Tepesano, Taylor Tepesano, Nicole Gleason, Cody Gleason, Gayland Erwing, Morgan McCauley and Eric Gleason. She was preceded in death by her twins Cindy and Gordy Gleason. The family is thankful to Brittany White, Sara Perez and Angelica Montiel Palma for their compassionate care for Betty. Betty's love for children was reflected in her work with Laidlaw as the special needs school bus driver as well as her dedication to providing emergency foster care. Betty and her husband Fred were named Foster Parents of the Year in 1988. The couple provided one of the last emergency shelters for abused children in Ventura County. Over the years, the couple cared for more than 400 children, providing a 24-hour-a-day refuge. Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 185 St. Thomas Drive, Ojai. A reception will immediately follow at the American Legion, 843 E. Ojai Avenue, Ojai. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now