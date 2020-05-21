|
Betty Nadine Donner (née Frazier)
Betty Nadine Donner (née Frazier), better known as Nadine or EIO by close family members, left us on May 11, 2020 to be with the loved ones that she dearly missed. Nadine was born on March 13, 1934 in Flemington, Missouri, the youngest of five. In her childhood she frequented Humansville to see her beloved grandmother. She had many fond memories that she shared when her grandchildren visited every Saturday. Nadine moved to Santa Paula, California at fifteen years old to help her eldest sister. She finished high school at Santa Paula High and then worked as a legal secretary before working for the government for fifty-four years. She met her husband, Fred Donner (who passed in 2015) at the NCO Club at Point Mugu. Together they traveled the world, all while raising three sons. She had wonderful memories of Japan and Florida, just to name a few. To refer to her as a Wonder Woman barely does her justice. She loved her family, job and many hobbies! She even achieved an MBA in her spare time. She enjoyed playing the ponies and watching the Lakers. She will be remembered as an imaginative, gentle, honest, creative and loyal person. We have lost a remarkable woman who is cherished by her family so deeply. Her tenacious spirit will be remembered and continue on by all that she touched.
Her favorite verse in the Bible was Ecclesiastes 9:11: "I returned and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all."
Betty (Mom) was the best mother a child could ever have, we love you Mom forever. You will be missed but for sure not forgotten. You will live on forever and be cherished with no equal.
Betty Nadine Donner is survived by: Her sons, Mark, Stephen, Eric, Daughters in laws: Patti and Linda, granddaughters Kearney Donner, Charissa Sawitz, and grandson Joseph Crouch.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 21 to May 22, 2020