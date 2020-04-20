|
|
Mrs. Betty Peckham
Mrs. Betty Peckham passed away on April 2, 2020 (11/20/27 - 4/2/2020; age 92). She was a homemaker who raised five children with her husband George. Betty and George were married for 70 years. Throughout these years, they engaged in many activities including square dancing, bridge clubs, singing together in a choir, and traveling. As a family, our early travels included annual trips to Green River near Bishop. We camped in tents without the luxury of showers or toilets! We fished, hiked, and took weekly bathes in the natural hot springs. Later, after purchasing a motorboat, our focus shifted to waterskiing at Lake Nacimiento. Dad and mom purchased a camper which was our first experience R RV'ing (well, mini RV'ing). Trips to Nacimiento were always large events with several families camping together. We spent endless summers skiing, listening to Carole King on the 8-track, and sitting around the campfire roasting marshmallows and telling stories. Later, after the kids left the nest, mom and dad bought a "real" RV (5th wheel) and traveled all over the United States. Finally, after years of camping and RV'ing, they took up cruising with a vengeance! They traveled to Germany, Switzerland, England, Austria, the Caribbean islands, the Panama Canal, Alaska and Hawaii; revisiting many of these destinations on multiple occasions.
While raising five children Betty earned a BA degree in Political Science at San Fernando Valley College (now California State University, Northridge). Her love of learning led her to several volunteer positions in which she taught youth and adults for whom English was not their first language to read, write and speak English. Finally, she volunteered at both the Moorpark and Camarillo libraries where she tended and restored used books.
Her last years were filled with listening to audio books (she has over 700 books in her library), spending time at home with her cat Katy, and enjoying the company of family and friends.
Betty is survived by her husband George; daughter Cheryl; son Barry (wife Patti); daughter Kathy (husband Bob); son Phil (wife Desi); daughter Janet (husband Ron); 8 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
Betty, rest in peace. You have and will continue to be the center of our family. We have so many great memories that will forever live in our hearts.
Love, George Peckham and Family
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020