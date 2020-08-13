Betty Z. AngleCamarillo - Betty Z. Angle, 88 of Camarillo, CA passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on July 18th 2020. Betty is survived by her two sisters Nancy Layon and Shirley Lane; Son and Daughter-in-law, Everett and Cheri Angle; Daughter, Elizabeth Orrell; Grandchildren, Chad, Amanda, Natalie Tyler and Heather; and her Great-Grandchildren, Peighton, Cooper, Eric, LaRae, Logan, Carter and James.She was born and raised on her family's farm; The Zahorsky Homestead- Oklahoma Centennial Farm. She met and married Edward Angle in 1955 and they moved their family to Camarillo California shortly after.Betty was one of the pioneering members of St. Columba's Episcopal Church, starting as a member in 1956. She was part of many ministries within the church and the Camarillo community. Betty was awarded the honorary title of "Dona" by the Pleasant Valley Historical Society in 2009.She was also an essential to the Camarillo Ranch House. She gave guided tours of the property and told its history. She was very well known at the Camarillo Ranch House for being Ms. Claus every year during Christmas time. She loved all the children and kept the Christmas spirit alive for all who visited as they took their family picture.Betty cherished picnics on the grass, making homemade caramels for Christmas, getting her hands dirty in the garden, church on Sunday, reading a good book under the orange trees, early morning walks, her pink robe and house slippers, feeding the birds and taking in stray cats, a homemade pie or anything sweet, a fresh cup of coffee and her 5:30 glass of wine on the patio, anything that was the color blue, watching the clouds pass by and finding the North Star.Betty was one of a kind, a loving mother, a devoted grandmother, a friendly neighbor, a true friend, a blessing to the community. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.Donations can be made to St. Columbus Learning Center- 1251 Las Posas Rd. Camarillo, CA. Funeral services will be held in private.