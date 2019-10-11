Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Ann Erickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Ann Erickson

Ventura - Beverly Erickson, age 85, a resident of Ventura for 77 years, left this Earth, October 4, 2019.

"Bev" as she was affectionately known was born February 25, 1934 in Fayette, Iowa to Ted and Crystal Welch.

She was last employed by the Sportsman's Restaurant.

Her interests included camping, fishing, water skiing, cooking, sewing, baking, and telling funny stories. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home with countless Easter egg hunts, Christmas gatherings, birthday parties and BBQ's.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Art" Arthur Erickson in 2008.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandi (Bellow) Brown and spouse Alan of Ventura; son, Steven Bellew and spouse Jeannette of Oklahoma; daughter, Cynthia Althof and husband Mike of Ventura; brother, Bill Welch of Ojai; step son, Gary Erickson of Paso Robles; step son, Roger Erickson of Ojai; step daughters, Lynn of Washington and Vicki of Oregon; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 12:30 P.M., at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now