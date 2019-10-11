|
|
Beverly Ann Erickson
Ventura - Beverly Erickson, age 85, a resident of Ventura for 77 years, left this Earth, October 4, 2019.
"Bev" as she was affectionately known was born February 25, 1934 in Fayette, Iowa to Ted and Crystal Welch.
She was last employed by the Sportsman's Restaurant.
Her interests included camping, fishing, water skiing, cooking, sewing, baking, and telling funny stories. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home with countless Easter egg hunts, Christmas gatherings, birthday parties and BBQ's.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Art" Arthur Erickson in 2008.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandi (Bellow) Brown and spouse Alan of Ventura; son, Steven Bellew and spouse Jeannette of Oklahoma; daughter, Cynthia Althof and husband Mike of Ventura; brother, Bill Welch of Ojai; step son, Gary Erickson of Paso Robles; step son, Roger Erickson of Ojai; step daughters, Lynn of Washington and Vicki of Oregon; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 12:30 P.M., at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019