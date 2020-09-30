1/1
Beverly (Bevie) Boisvert
Beverly (Bevie) Boisvert

Ventura - Beverly (Bevie) Boisvert age 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She finally went to Heaven on September 22 after a long courageous battle with her illness.

Beverly was born December 26, 1947 in St, Paul Mn. She moved to Ventura in 1958 with her family. She attended Buena High School, and graduated in 1965.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years Normand, Son Randall Willis, Sister Barbara Spivey, Stepsons James and Joel Boisvert, Grandchildren Jonathan Willis, Kassandra Boisvert, Joel Boisvert Jr, Daisey Willis and Tysen Boisvert. As well as Sisters in law, Therese Hogan and Linda Boisvert and Daughter in law Courtney Boisvert as well as many Nephews and Nieces.

Beverly was a loving and caring person who was willing to help anyone at any time. She always had a smile even through the final months of her illness. Never complaining and letting her faith help get through these final months of her life.

There will be a memorial in her honor. It will take place at a later time due to the Covid 19 virus. If you would like to attend, please leave an E:Mail address at Bevlts1985 @ gmail.com so we can inform you on where and when it will be held.

The family would like to thank Livingston Memorial Hospice for their support and kindness during the last few difficult months.

Beverly we miss and love you so much. Your memory will be kept in our hearts forever. Jesus needed another angel on Sept 22 and he chose you.




Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
