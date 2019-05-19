|
|
Beverly Ford Bain
Oxnard - Beverly Ford Bain passed away on April 14, 2019 following a multi-year battle against cancer. She was 80 years old.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on April 6, 1939, Beverly was raised by her grandparents from the age of 5. As a child, she enjoyed ballet, basketball, baseball, and summer camp. She graduated from the University of Michigan, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She began her teaching career near Princeton, New Jersey before moving to California where she taught most of her career at Tierra Vista Elementary School in Oxnard. Bev received many awards throughout her career, including Teacher of the Year from the California Association of the Gifted. Teaching was more than her career. It was a passion. She also led workshops for teachers and wrote a handbook on effective teaching strategies.
Bev was generous, thoughtful, hard-working and loving, and she enjoyed a full and rich life. She loved reading, going to the ballet, lunches with friends, spending time with her grandchildren, and watching Michigan football and professional basketball.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, The Reverend James K. Bain Jr., a retired pastor from First Presbyterian Church in Oxnard, her daughter Carol and her husband David and her two grandchildren, Brian and Elise, and her son Scott and his wife Rebecca.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
A Celebration of Bev's Life will be held at 3:00 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Laguna Country United Methodist Church, 24442 Moulton Parkway, Laguna Woods, CA 92637.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019