Beverly Jean Chapler
Oxnard - Beverly Jean Chapler, 92, of Oxnard, California, passed away on September 26, 2019. She was born in St. Louis. MO to Mr Shirley Menefee and Junia Kirkland Menefee on October 8, 1926. She graduated from Teacher's College High School in 1944. Then she and Harold Johnson were married in 1945. They had four children; Harlan, Clarice, Kenneth and Martin. When the marriage dissolved in 1972 she married Robert Chapler. She loved education and the great outdoors, and was always curious about nature and all it has to offer. Beverly along with her husband Robert shared their enjoyment of adventure and nature with their children and grandchildren as they took many of them on camping and backpacking trips that the kids will treasure as some of their greatest memories.
She is survived by husband, Robert S. Chapler, and daughter Clarice Munk, sons Harlan, Kenneth and Martin Johnson and Rose Eddy, Mary Beane, John Chapler, Monica King, and 14 grand-kids.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Beverly lived her life with a positive attitude and a quest for adventure. She was a fabulous host not only on special occasions but anytime and genuinely concerned for everyone's well being. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 46 years, Robert.
Her urn is placed in a niche at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, Camarillo. Family and friends are invited to Memorial Services to be held Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura with Reverend Dr. Gary Allen Dickey of the United Methodist Church of Westlake Village officiating.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019