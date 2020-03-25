|
Beverly Joan Grosser
Ventura - On Sunday, March 23, 2020, Beverly Joan Grosser peacefully went home to her Heavenly Father. She was born on July 26, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Kathy Grosser, Ken and Leanne Grosser; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Beverly was a resident of Ventura for 50 years and an active member of the Power House Church in Ventura, and a former employee of Bank A. Levy / Wells Fargo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
