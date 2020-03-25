Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Grosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Joan Grosser


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Joan Grosser Obituary
Beverly Joan Grosser

Ventura - On Sunday, March 23, 2020, Beverly Joan Grosser peacefully went home to her Heavenly Father. She was born on July 26, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Kathy Grosser, Ken and Leanne Grosser; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Beverly was a resident of Ventura for 50 years and an active member of the Power House Church in Ventura, and a former employee of Bank A. Levy / Wells Fargo.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -