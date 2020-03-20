|
Beverly Shipley Conner
Ojai - Our Darlin' Beverly passed away peacefully with dear friends by her side on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Beverly Shipley Conner was born in Ft. Smith, Arkansas on December 6, 1926. She attended Central High School in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis was also the birthplace of her two sons, Warrant (Hank) B. Leffler of Augusta, GA (now deceased) where he was a golf pro at Augusta National Golf course, and Russell A. Leffler (who is also deceased) who gave his life in the Vietnam War in 1967 at the age of twenty.
They lived in New Smyrna Beach, Florida for 19 years. Beverly moved to California in 1968 where she worked for several banks and then the USPS mail processing facility in Oxnard for 17 ½ years.
Upon retiring in 1990, she moved to Ojai. There she was an assistant manager for Mira Valle Mobile Home Park for ten years and then retired from there to spend time playing bridge, making the best ever homemade pies and volunteer care of the elderly.
Beverly leaves behind her only grandson, Russell Leffler of Swainsboro, GA (son of Hank); her sister, Diana Castaneda of Ventura, CA; and many nieces and nephews
She is preceded in death by her mama, Marcella Shipley, and her brothers, Horace Shipley, Gilbert Shipley and Matt Shipley.
She was a great lover of animals and at one time worked for a veterinary. Beverly will be sorely missed. Especially by her beloved dog Roxy.
Her family would like to thank the care of Assisted Hospice but especially a HUGE thank you to the residents of Mira Valle Mobile Home Park for the continued care of not just Beverley but the care of her home and Roxy. She loved everyone there and we thank you for being there for her when we could not.
At the request of Beverly herself, no services will be provided. In honor of her love for animals we ask in lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020