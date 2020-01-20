|
|
Bienvenido Mojica Lajom
Long-time Oxnard resident Bienvenido "Ben" Lajom, 74, passed away January 9th, 2020 due to heart failure.
Ben was born on March 27th, 1945 to Eliseo G Lajom and Elena Laura Mojica Lajom in Zambales, Castillejos, Philippines. Ben joined the US Navy in 1967 and had the opportunity to travel the world including France, Germany, Japan, and Kenya. He lived in Maryland and Florida, met his wife Emerlita in Los Angeles, and settled in Oxnard. He was a talented artist and self-taught musician.
He is preceded in death by his sisters Libertad and Gloria and his parents Eliseo and Elena Laura. He is survived by his wife Emerlita, his daughters Kristine and Renee Lajom, his son Guy (Jenn) Santiago, and grandchildren Hunter, Madysen, and Hudson. He also leaves behind 2 brothers: Efren (Maria) and their children Michael and Nicole; and Edgardo (Virginia) and their children Jaimee (BJ Constantino) and Bryan.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday February 1st at Santa Clara Mortuary and Cemetery, 2370 N H St, Oxnard, CA 93036. Visitation and viewing will be from 9:30am to 12pm, followed by rosary, mass, and burial, with a reception immediately following.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020