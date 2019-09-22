|
|
Bill Gamble
Ventura - Bill Gamble, a proud U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, passed away at his home in Ventura, CA on September 7, 2019. Bill led a long, full life. Born in Oklahoma City, OK on December 31, 1921, he spent his childhood on a farm near Muskogee. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1940 and served as Chief Radioman on the highly decorated USS Enterprise (CV-6), "The Big E," in the Pacific Theater. He loved telling many vivid stories of his Navy experiences, some of the happiest times of his life.
At his first visit to a USO in Massachusetts, he met Anne Laukkanen, first-generation Finnish American. They married in New York City in 1945. Bill and Anne lived in Oklahoma and Massachusetts during the early years, eventually settling in California's San Fernando Valley where Bill worked in construction and roofing and they raised their two children, Elyse and Bill. Unfortunately, Anne was taken from us too soon, a devastating loss to the family.
Later, Bill remarried to the former Marie Renish (mother of Don, Greg, Jerry, and Kay) and they enjoyed life traveling around the country in their RV and later, traveling the world. They eventually made their home base in Florence, Arizona where they made many friends. Marie passed away in 2010, and Bill came back to California to be closer to his daughter and her family in Ventura. Soon after he arrived, most all of his possessions were destroyed in a warehouse fire in Phoenix before they could be shipped. He faced every adversity with amazing strength and stoicism. Bill missed the open spaces, warm sunshine, and slower pace of his life in Arizona, but he enjoyed being spoiled by his daughter, granddaughters, and their families while he was here.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, Tom and Carrie Gamble of Oklahoma; his first wife and mother of his children, Anne; and second wife Marie. He is survived by his daughter Elyse Kutz of Ventura, CA; son Bill Gamble of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren Davie Holifield (David) and Marianne Szijj (Antal) of Ventura and Tim Gamble (Gabby) and Ian Gamble of Vancouver, WA; and great-grandchildren Lucas and Max Holifield and Audrey Szijj of Ventura, CA.
The family would like to thank Buena Vista Hospice, and also the caring staff at Cypress Place Senior Living and the friends he made there, especially Bill's companion, Nance Marshall—they enjoyed each other's company and had a lot of fun together. Nance truly brightened his days and we are grateful for her in his life. A special thanks to Stacie at the Victoria Pub, who always brought our "usual" to the table as soon as we walked in, and delighted Bill by telling him he reminded her of Clint Eastwood.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. Bill donated his body to ScienceCare after which his ashes will be interred next to his wife, Marie, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 22, 2019