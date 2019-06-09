|
Billie M. Conry
Woodland Hills - Billie M. Conry, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born July 26th,1940 in Cabot, AR, to William and Margaret (Bramlett) West. She married Ron Conry February 2,1957 in Lawndale, CA. They were blessed with two daughters Rhonda and Michelle. They relocated to Woodland Hills, where they lived for the past forty eight years. Billie enjoyed working as a cosmetologist and made many great friends along the way. Her family was her number one priority, she loved spending her time with her four grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Billie is survived by husband Ron; daughter Rhonda Sandy and husband Chet of Wood Ranch, CA.; grandchildren Megan Marcussen of Slidel, LA.; Kristen Walden and husband Scott of Wood Ranch, CA.; Ron Kuehne and wife Yvonne of Lincoln, CA.; and Michael Kuehne of Elk Grove, CA; along with all of her very special great grandchildren.
Billie was preceded in death by daughter Michelle Kuehne in 2009.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am Thursday, June 13th at Conejo MountainMemorial Park, Camarillo CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019