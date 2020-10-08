Billy J. Bohannan



Billy J. "Bo" Bohannan was called home by his Lord and Savior on June 25, 2020. He passed peacefully at his Ventura home in the presence of friends and family. Bill was born on February 14, 1932, in Wesley, Arkansas to Leva and Pearl Bohannan. He is survived by his wife Mary. They were married in Las Vegas and enjoyed 63 wonderful years together.



Bill and Mary have been long term members of Camarillo Christian Church, where he served as a shepherd and a member of the Cornerstone Christian School Board. Bill retired as a production engineer for the Chevron Oil Company in 1991. He was best known for his skills as an ocean fisherman and master rod builder. Bill fished frequently, chartering several trips for local fishermen. Many own rods he built in his shop at home. In his later years, Bill became an avid "pilot" for remote controlled aircraft. He also enjoyed watching and coaching girls' softball teams. He was a UCLA Bruin fan and a volunteer softball coach at Cornerstone Christian School.



Bill served four years in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Fullerton High School, where he played baseball and other sports. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by sisters Gwen Spires of Fullerton and Sharon Steinman of Denver along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by brother Ron Bohannan.



Memorial services are pending due to the current pandemic situation.









