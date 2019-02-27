|
Billy Timms
Santa Paula, CA
Billy Timms, 80, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones. He died of complication due to dementia.
He was born October 7, 1938 in Lake City, Arkansas. He was a produce manager for fifty years and worked on a ranch. He was a deacon of his church for fifty years and served on the pre-school board. The church chapel was dedicated to him for his hard work on the building. He enjoyed gardening, watching westerns and was an avid Lakers and Golden State fan. He will be remembered as a great witness for his Lord and brought lots of people to the Lord.
Billy was survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Naoma Nunn Timms; son, Davy Timms (Brenda) of Savoy, Texas; daughter, DeeDee Crow (Phil) of Aliso Viejo; grandchildren, Patricia Timms of Richardson, Texas and Hadley, Logan, Wyatt and Jolie Crow of AlisoViejo.
A celebration of his life will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lifeway Baptist Church.
Lasting memorials may be sent to Lifeway Baptist Church, 673 W. Santa Paula St.
Santa Paula City, CA 93060
Thank you to his special friends, Don and Shirley Daniel, Bob and Billie Maxwell and Kathy Kemp and others.
Online: www.gregglangfordbookoutfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 27, 2019