Blaine Patrick Pickett
Loving father, brother, and son Blaine Patrick Pickett passed away on December 12, 2019 in Ashland Oregon. He is survived by his wife Courtney, his daughters Jocelyn and Megan Pickett, his mother Sandra Freeman and stepdad Jim Freeman. Sister, Sheryl Hopkins and brother-in-law Jon. Niece and nephew Blake and Allyson Hopkins. Preceded in death by his father Walter H. Pickett. He grew up in Camarillo, California and graduated from Adolfo Camarillo high school in 1987. He graduated from Sonoma State University in 1992. He always had a love of bicycles and opened Piccadilly Cycles in 2014 which fulfilled a lifelong dream.
He was special because of his inquisitive nature, his love for his family, his passion for making sure his girls were happy and on track to be great people. He enjoyed life by spending as much time as he could outside, in his shop, and with his family. He had a genuine interest in all people and would ask questions in an effort to quench his thirst for information. He explored the world with excitement and anticipation of learning something new. He was very active in his community, and strove to make it a better place for all to live. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements are in care of Litwiller-Simonsen Funeral Home, Ashland, Oregon. www.litwillersimonsen.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020