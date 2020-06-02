Blanche Betty Peterson



Blanche Betty Peterson was born on May 12, 1920 and raised near Webster, South Dakota. She passed on Wednesday May 27, 2020, soon after her 100th birthday. Betty was a farm girl and lived a simple country life on the family farm until the depths of the depression, when she moved to San Diego with her parents in 1933. She finished high school in San Diego and married the love of her life, Albert Peterson, in 1939. When asked by one of her high school teachers "to what do you aspire", she responded, in class--- "I aspire to Albert". Well, ask a direct question of Betty and you will get a direct answer.



Betty was a great mother, and she enjoyed nothing more than loving and caring for her children, or any children--- especially when they were babies. Her special attachment to babies went on for her entire lifetime. She has delighted in caring for and just holding her grandchildren and great grandchildren for as long as anyone can remember. This includes up to as recently as a few weeks ago, when she was presented with her latest great-granddaughter, who now is just three months old. She had also volunteered to crochet baby caps for newborn premature babies at a Ventura hospital and she did so until the age of 95, when her hands simply gave out.



Betty and Albert were happily married for 52 years and spent most of that time living in Ventura and Camarillo. Albert worked as a law officer for the Sherriff's department and he passed away in 1991. Betty is survived by daughters Sherrill Borrell and Cathy Deen of Camarillo and son Charles of Live Oak. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store