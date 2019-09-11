|
|
Blanche Johanne Bedell
Fairfield Glade, TN - Blanche Johanne Bedell, age 83, of Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Cumberland House in Crossville, TN.
She was born March 31, 1936 in Lock Haven, PA, daughter of the late Myrl Crandall Eckert & Edna May (Hickman) Eckert.
Johanne worked as an Electrical Engineer. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed by her family.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Saxe, Charles Saxe, and Jim Saxe, all of CA; step-son - Mike Bedell (Patty), CA; step-daughter, Sheila Bedell, VA; grandchildren, Houston and Kathleen; and step-granddaughter, Emily Bedell.
In addition to her parents, Johanne is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Frank Bedell, Sr.; and brother, Paul Eckert.
Service and Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM EST at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Schneider officiating.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 11, 2019