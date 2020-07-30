Bob L. Baker
Florence, OR - 1933 - 2020
Bob passed peacefully on July 28, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. An electrician by trade and a member of IBEW 952 in Ventura, California, Bob retired to the Oregon coast where he spent his days fishing and working on honey-dos for his wife Sophie, the love of his life for 59 years.
Bob leaves behind a legacy of humor, hard work and hard play for his family including daughter Stacey McLaughlin, sister Darlene Gilson, grandchildren Jason and Carrie and a large extended family of in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma Bob spent most of his life on the west coast though he graduated from High School in Rhode Island after which he joined the Air Force. Bobby was preceded in death by his son Michael, mother Hazel and sisters Candy and Debbie. His laughter and love of life will remain strong in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
No services are planned at this time due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. Memorial donations are appreciated for the charity of your choice
or Friends of Florence, P.O. Box 598, Florence, OR 97439; friendsofflorence.net
.