|
|
Bobby Gene Horne
Ventura - Bobby Gene Horne, longtime resident of Ventura, died peacefully in his sleep on November 20, 2019, one day after reaching the age of 90.
Born November 19, 1929, in Paris, Arkansas, the oldest son of Dola and Haywood Horne, he had one sister Betty and a younger brother Billy. Bobby enjoyed school, had a paper route for the time and worked as a soda jerk at the Rexall drugstore. He lettered in both football and basketball and after graduating from Paris High School, attended the University of Arkansas.
After the Horne family relocated to Ventura, in 1952 Bobby joined the Ventura City Fire Department and married Elenora Core, formerly of Ratcliff, Arkansas. The following year, they welcomed identical twin boys followed by a third son four years later. The growing family relocated to a house in east Ventura while Bobby worked a second job and was a member of the Kiwanis Club. After completing his college degree, Bobby advanced to Captain, then Assistant Chief, and in 1978, Chief of the Ventura City Fire Department.
Following his retirement in 1990, he became one half of the duo known as Bob & Lee. They were active in the College United Methodist Church, Saticoy (Country) Club, Ventura Dance Club, and traveled the world with Ventura County WINOs. They also tended three plots at the Cornucopia Community Garden, fed many friends and family with the resulting bounty, and spoiled their grandchildren whenever possible.
Following Lee's passing, Bobby lead a quiet life tending to his house and yard. After a minor fall, caregivers helped with housekeeping, shopping and meals. With their assistance, he remained in his home until passing.
He leaves behind his sister Betty; three sons: Jerry, Jeff and Mark; their spouses: Claudia, Valerie and Rich; four grandchildren: Patrick, Tara, Jeremy and Michael; and one great grandson: Jackson. He will be greatly missed, but has been reunited with the love of his life.
A memorial service and reception will be held at 11 am on December 14, 2019 at College United Methodist Church (4300 Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA 93003: note parking and the chapel is off Baylor Drive). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Red Cross.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 25 to Dec. 7, 2019