Bonnie Davis
Simi Valley - Bonnie Davis, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 79. Born to Francis and Harley Berning on May 19, 1939 in Los Angeles, she grew up in Woodland Hills, Ca and attended Canoga Park High School. While working as a dental assistant she met Paul Davis at the gas station where he worked. They married in 1960 and soon started a family. They moved from the San Fernando Valley to Simi Valley in 1964 where they built countless memories in the same home for more than 55 years.
As a young mother Bonnie managed a home with three kids under foot. An accomplished seamstress, she made clothes for the entire family and later made her daughter's wedding dress as well as bridesmaids dresses for many family and friend's weddings. As the kids grew up and moved out, their friends would often return to the neighborhood around the holidays to visit and enjoy her Christmas cookies. As grandparents Bonnie and Paul regularly attended their grandkids' sporting events to cheer them on, and of course take lots of pictures!
For decades, Bonnie created thoughtful projects that she gave to family and friends including crocheted baby blankets, afghans and personalized greeting cards. After Paul's retirement she and he joined forces to bring even more joy to countless people through these heartfelt gifts. In the last 20 years they both became fixtures at the Simi Valley Senior Center, forming a whole new set of friendships.
Bonnie will always be remembered for her warm, friendly smile, and her genuine interest in the lives of everyone she met. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Paul Davis, son Glen Davis and wife Cornelia, son Dwayne Davis and wife Carol, daughter Janet Little and husband Greg, and grandchildren Max Davis and Samantha Little.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019