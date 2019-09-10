|
Born, Bonnie June Kissee on Nov 29, 1940 in Oxnard, CA to Theron and Edith Kissee. Bonnie passed into the arms of Our Lord peacefully on Sept 3, 2019 in Apple Valley, Ca. Predeceased by her mother and father and also twin sisters Pauline and Kathleen. June, as she was known to most, raised 4 children before beginning a career as a health records technician at Camarillo State Hospital and worked there until the facility was closed. She retired afterwards. She was a resident of Ventura County her entire life except for the last 6 months.
She is survived by her longtime companion Mike Lawson, brother James (Julie) Kissee, daughter Jodie Benoit (Bill), sons William (Kristy), Don (Julia) and Richard. She is also survived by her 7 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren and dog Max. Thanks to Valley Crest Memory Care of Apple Valley, Ca and Kindred Hospice of Victorville, CA for their loving care during her final months. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Alzheimer's research or . Arrangements made by Griffin Family Funeral Chapels of Camarillo, 1075 E. Daily Dr. Camarillo Ca. 93010 (805) 482-1166. Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Griffin Mortuary with graveside to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd. Ventura, Ca. 93003. Both will be conducted by Pastor John Erwin of Agoura Bible Fellowship.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 10, 2019