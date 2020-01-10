|
Bonnie Lee Godfrey
Oxnard - Bonnie Lee Godfrey, 76, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Oxnard, California after a long battle with cancer. Bonnie was born on September 11, 1943, in Ventura, California.
She loved reading, crafting, sewing, and spending time with her family. Also traveling the country with her husband and spending time at their second home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Ray Godfrey, her daughters, Kim (Scott) Riley from Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Shawna (Joey) Acosta from Camarillo, California, and Julie Nichwander, her sister and her many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, including her many lifelong friends.
She was the rock of the family, kind-hearted, generous, thoughtful, wise and brave. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and her beautiful spirit will live on and continue to guide us.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North "A" Street, Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020