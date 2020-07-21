Brandon J. MacAller



Brandon J. MacAller, most recently of Simi Valley, CA, went to join his beloved wife, Alice, on July 16, 2020 after a long illness. He was 87 years old.



Brandon was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Los Angeles, CA on September 17, 1932. A lifelong California boy and a cradle Catholic, he attended Holy Name Grammar School, Mount Carmel High School, and graduated from UCLA with a degree in English. He enlisted in the US Navy, and although he did not serve long, he was proud of his service and loved the Navy all his life. Although he dreamed of teaching English literature, life circumstances pulled him in a different direction and instead he entered the insurance industry, where his love for people and memory for details earned him many clients and friends.



Dad's life changed forever starting on April 4, 1954, when he went on a first date with Alice Virginia Dawson, the woman who became his wife. Both singers, they met in the renowned Roger Wagner Chorale and passed on their love of music to their entire family. They were married for 55 years and Dad saved every card and letter Alice sent him, including a year's worth of missives from Europe, where Alice traveled with her mother while she decided whether to say Yes.



After raising their children, Brandon returned to school and completed his Master's degree in English at Loyola Marymount University. Brandon and Alice also devoted countless volunteer hours to causes they held close to their hearts, such as being a founding couple in the Worldwide Marriage Encounter in the 1970s, as well as many philanthropic efforts such as supporting the choral arts at the LA Master Chorale, Loyola Marymount University, and most recently the Los Robles Master Chorale.



Brandon is survived by his son, Dominic (Kathleen); daughters Julie (Tim Hickey), Michele McCurdy, and Andrea Buhr (Chris); son Stephen (Beth); grandchildren Tim, Matt (Cheryl), Stephanie (Eliot), Jeannine, Alex, Maddy, Trevor, Christian, Annie, and Sophie; and great-grandchildren Ana and Allie, as well as countless nephews, nieces, godchildren, and friends.



He was a kind, gentle, sensitive man whose faith sustained him all his life. He is fondly remembered as a loving, supportive father, grandfather, uncle, godfather, and loyal friend. Although we miss him terribly, we take great comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his beloved Alice.









