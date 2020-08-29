Brenda Richards



Oxnard, CA - 81 years old of Oxnard, CA passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020.



She was born to the late Solon and Nellie Butterfield on October 27, 1938 in Albany, NY. She soon moved to Sarasota, FL and then finally resided in Oxnard, CA for the duration of her life.



Brenda was preceded in death by Kelsey Papa, granddaughter and Grace McAuliffe, great granddaughter



Brenda is survived by three children, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren:



- Tracey McAuliffe along with her children Jason McAuliffe, his wife Stacy and their three children Brooklyn, Phoebe and Piper; Sarah Gilmer her husband Cason and their children Brixton, Knox, and Stone; Daniel McAuliffe his wife Caitlin and their children Charlotte, Olivia, and Samuel; Timmy McAuliffe and his wife Silver McAuliffe and their son Joey.



- Stan Papa and his wife Caryn along with their children Nathan, Ashley Beadle and her son Yogi, Corey, and Camryn.



- Tony Papa



Brenda was a beautiful woman inside and out. She was extremely hard-working and was dedicated to raising her three children. Her strength was admirable, and her kind heart radiated. She had a gentle spirit and a beautiful and welcoming smile. She will be deeply missed.



There will be no funeral. The family will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate Brenda's life.









