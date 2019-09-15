|
Brent Burningham
Santa Paula - Brent Burningham was born on September 25, 1946 in the small town of Bountiful, Utah just outside of Salt Lake City, and raised in a large family with seven brothers and sisters whom he was close to. At the age of 20, he was going to be drafted to go to Vietnam, so he enlisted in the Navy. Before deployment, he was sent to Port Hueneme, CA for training for the Navy Seabees. It was there that he met his wife Dawna who lived in nearby Oxnard, CA through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and they were married before he left for war. After the war, Brent and Dawna moved to Santa Paula, CA. His working life was spent as a truck driver for many years, hauling mostly gasoline and citrus, then as a dispatcher for OST Trucks and Cranes for nearly 40 years.
Anyone who knew him knew that he lived for singing. He performed in community theater, was his church chorister, and sang in barbershop style quartets and choruses for many years. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and internationally, especially to many national parks across the United States and Canada. Brent was very sociable and loved being around people in many settings. His entertaining, corny sense of humor and kindness will be missed by many.
He died on August 29, 2019 after dealing with Lewy Body Dementia for nearly six years.
He is survived by his wife Dawna, kids Kersti Lewis and Don Burningham; granddaughter Samantha; brothers and sisters Paul (Karolee), JoEllen (Lynn), Kelly (Lori), Kurt (Lorraine), Marla, Gayle (Mark); many nieces and nephews; in-laws Kyle and Kathy and Rob and Lety; and a lot of good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Blanche Burningham: sister Kaye, brother-in-law George, and nephew Kyle Burningham of Bountiful, Utah.
His services will be held on September 21 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 604 Ojai Rd in Santa Paula, CA. A reception will follow at Steckel Park after the service.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019