Brian Scott Keir
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Scott Keir

Brian Scott Keir, age 62, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Sulphur, LA. Brian grew up in Camarillo, CA. Brian always kept a positive attitude and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Brian is survived by his mother Mary of Camarillo, son John and his wife Carissa of Sulphur, LA, stepdaughter Christy Cosner of Camarillo, brothers Tony and David, and five grandchildren. Brian was preceded in death by his father Roger and his sister Laura.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved