Brian Scott Keir



Brian Scott Keir, age 62, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Sulphur, LA. Brian grew up in Camarillo, CA. Brian always kept a positive attitude and loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Brian is survived by his mother Mary of Camarillo, son John and his wife Carissa of Sulphur, LA, stepdaughter Christy Cosner of Camarillo, brothers Tony and David, and five grandchildren. Brian was preceded in death by his father Roger and his sister Laura.









