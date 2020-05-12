|
|
On May 8, 2020 Brian Thomas Nichol passed away peacefully from natural causes with his family by his side. Brian was born September 19, 1962 in Saratoga Springs, NY. Brian is survived by his parents Retired Lt. Commander James Nichol and Bonnie, his brother Steven Nichol (Gayle), his sister Tracy Hodge (Richard), nieces Paige, Kaitlynne and Emily, and many extended families members. Brian enjoyed baseball, rock music, concert-going, golfing, fishing, Cajun cooking and loved his cats. Brian held many automobile certifications and was currently working for Vista Ford in Oxnard. He always believed if he was true to himself and those around him great things would happen.
Funeral services will be announced for a later date, for more information please call 805-890-8827. In lieu of flowers, please support Ventura County Animal Services in memory of Brian Nichol.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 12 to May 17, 2020