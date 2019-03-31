|
Dr. Brook Hubbell-Harper
Simi Valley, CA
A lover of life, learning and caring for others, Dr. Brook Hubbell was surrounded by close friends and family as her life came peacefully to an end on March 22, 2019. Born in New York City, she graduated from Queens College in New York then relocated to Southern California to pursue her teaching career. She married Jack Hubbell and they moved to Simi Valley in 1969.
Brook worked as a resource specialist at numerous Simi Valley elementary schools to help learning-disabled students develop skills to read, write and tackle math problems in creative and effective ways.
Brook loved to learn and earned her master's degree in Guidance at CSUN. In 1981, she earned her Doctor of Education in Educational Psychology degree from Brigham Young University.
A dedicated advocate for women and children, Brook was an active member of the American Association of University Women for several decades. Additionally, she Co-Chaired the Ventura County Commission for Women (1981-1989), served on the California Commission on the Status of Women (1989), and was on the Board of the Simi Valley Boys' and Girls' Club. Her many awards included the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce "Citizen of the Year" award in 1983 and the AAUW "Woman of Distinction" award.
After Jack's passing in 1999, she remained active and made special friends in the back row of the water aerobics class at the YMCA. She also got remarried at 80 years young to her neighbor, Richard Harper, with whom she enjoyed traveling, including to China, Africa, the Amazon and the Baltic.
Brook is survived by Richard, as well as Janet Hubbell (Griffin and Connor), Craig Hubbell, Nancy Fournier (Tom - husband, Gillian and Annalise), and her stepchildren Mark Harper (Yvette, Kenan, LaRee), Todd Harper (Jennifer - wife, Katelyn), and Holly Beswick (Jon - husband, Karly).
A "Celebration of Brook's Life" will be held at her home on Sunday, April 14th at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Braille Institute of America are welcome: www.brailleinstitute.org -- Donate tab, in name of Brook Hubbell.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019