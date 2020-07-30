Bruce Charles Allee



Santa Paula - Bruce Charles Allee, 91, of Santa Paula, CA was born in Piru, CA to Jess and Veva Elwell Allee on March 27, 1929. The family moved to Santa Paula in 1937, and Bruce attended Santa Paula High School (Class of 1947). He was a member of Randall Bryden's gymnastic team, specializing in long horse and floor exercise. Upon graduation Bruce attended Ventura Junior College to become a Journeyman Electrician.



Jess Allee wanted both of his sons to join the Masonic Lodge of Santa Paula and paid for the First-Degree work, Bruce was initiated into the lodge in 1950 and remained a member of good standing.



Bruce joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in September 1950. He would have celebrated his 70th anniversary September 2020 with IBEW #952. In 1953, he was called to active duty in the Navy. He laid electrical line in Adak and Dutch Harbor, Alaska, and in Subic Bay, Luzon, Philippines. Bruce worked across California on electrical projects, including: testing at Rocketdyne, Santa Susana Pass, the Atomic Plant with North American Aviation, Vandenberg Air Force Base on the Titan II Missile silos, and Diablo Canyon.



In 1956, Bruce married Betty Phillips; they had one son, Jeffrey Allee. Bruce enjoyed water skiing, fishing, and golf. He spent many summers at the lake in his hand-crafted Steven's Flat Bottom boat. Later in life, he and his traveling companion Jane regularly ventured to Laughlin and Las Vegas and cruised throughout the world.



Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Jess and Veva, wife Betty, grandson Cody Allee, and companion Jane Rutherford.



Bruce leaves behind his son Jeffrey Allee (Kathy), granddaughter Brandy Allee (Jerremy), brother Wayne Allee (Dorothy) & sister in law Helen Condren along with numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Vista Cove Care Center for their wonderful care and support for Bruce in his final days. Special thank you to Oleta Dion for her friendship and assistance.









