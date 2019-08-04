Resources
Bruce D. Pixley


1944 - 2019
Camarillo - Bruce D. Pixley, age 75, passed away on July 29, 2019 from complications of a prolonged illness.

Bruce was born on May 6, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA. He moved to California at a young age and graduated from Reseda High. Bruce served in the Vietnam War and enjoyed a fruitful career with GTE/Verizon for 44 years. He was a resident of Camarillo since 1979 and served the community as an active member of the Rotary Club and member of the Chamber of Commerce. Bruce loved the outdoors and enjoyed traveling by RV with his friends and family.

Bruce is survived by his wife Becky of 47 years, his three children, Bruce (Pam) Pixley of Camarillo, CA, Julie (Matt) Ilgen of Buford, GA, and Kim (Tony) Spence of Newbury Park, CA. He is also survived by his brother, four sisters, 6 grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

A celebration of Bruce's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 4, 2019
