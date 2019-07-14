|
Bruce Joseph Pullen
Ventura - Bruce Joseph Pullen, 46, of Ventura, California passed away on July 5, 2019 in Ojai, CA. Bruce was born in Ojai, CA to Chuck and Sheila Pullen on December 4, 1972. He went to Buena High School. He worked for many years at Vons and then Sinclairs. He loved Four Buys and Hot Rods and built a Nova. He loved motorcycles and owned a Harley and last a Triumph Street bike. He loved fishing, camping and watching his boys play football. He also loved Rock and Punk music and going to concerts. His life was his family.
He is survived by his devoted three children Jaden, Chloe, and Chandler Pullen of Ojai, Fiance Justine Hunt, Sister Lisa Pullen Dumaree and Brother-in-law Roger Dumaree, brother Charles Pullen Jr, Parents Chuck and Sheila Pullen, Grandmother June Huskey, nephews Tyler and Justin Dumaree and the entire Huskey and Gordon Family.
Bruce was the most loving individual with the strongest morals. He did his very best to teach that to all of his children, and he was very proud. He was the happiest in nature and he loved Matilija very much. He was in his happiest place when he passed. The world lost a great man but he's smiling down on all of us.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 14, 2019