Bruce OstermannCamarillo - We are sad to announce the death of Bruce Ostermann on 30 August 2020, after declining health and a short illness. David Bruce Ostermann was born in Waukegan, Illinois (7 September 1934), to Ruth Lilian 'Johnson' Ostermann (1908-2001) and Vernon Lester Ostermann (1908-1999). He was always known as "Bruce". The family moved to southern California during Bruce's early years. Bruce played varsity tennis and football at Glendale High School, where he met, Arla Mae. 'Peggy' was head cheerleader for the crosstown rival Hoover High School, and their meeting was on the sidelines of the annual homecoming game in 1952. Bruce graduated from Woodbury College (now Woodbury University) with a business degree in 1953 and was a member of the La Crescenta Valley Chapter of the Order of De Molay. Bruce and Peggy were married in 1955 and their three children were born in 1956 (Dorinda), 1958 (Bradley) and Miles (1960). The family moved to Santa Cruz, CA where Bruce built houses from 1960-1961, after which they relocated back to Montrose CA and then Tujunga CA. The family home on Day Street had been relocated from the construction site of the 210 Freeway and rebuilt. The family had stables in the back yard and enjoyed horseback riding in the San Gabriel mountains.After a divorce, Bruce met Suzanne Hahnlein whilst riding as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's with the mounted posse. They married in 1967 and twins Beth and Bruce Wayne were born in 1971. Suzanne brought Debbie and Doug from a previous marriage, to the family. The extended Ostermann family left Tujunga in 1971 after the earthquake, to Mammoth Lakes, CA to start a Concrete Ready-Mix company. The new company was operated from 1971 to 1977, and most of modern Mammoth Lakes resort was built during this time. Bruce relocated the family to Hemet, CA in 1978 to be closer to his parents. Bruce got his small aircraft pilot's license to help with long commutes across southern California from his home in Agoura Hills to Hemet. Bruce and Suzanne divorced in 1980. He was a devoted father, loved his dog Shamus and always had a "glass half full" attitude.In 1982 Bruce landed a job of a lifetime, literally! Ostermann Construction Inc. was the General Contractor for the Shields-Goldstein House, designed by architect John Lautner, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright. The house is located in Beverly Hills, CA, with an expansive view of Los Angeles and Catalina Island, and has been gifted to the Los Angeles County Art Museum. It is the most important all-concrete custom home in southern California, and has appeared in many films. Bruce worked up to the very last day of his life on the Shields-Goldstein residence. He was extremely proud of the work he did. Bruce loved golfing, flying, tennis, skiing, the stock market and traveling. He joined many social groups and had a very full life with friends and family.Bruce met Kathryn (Kay) Ann Willis in 1981, and they married in 2006 after a long courtship. They had a long and happy life together whilst traveling, playing golf and entertaining friends. Kay passed away in March 2016. Their family was very important to Bruce and Kay. Kay brought 4 grown children to the extended family, with the addition of Steven M. Willis, Lori A. Willis, A. Beth Reed, and Brian M. Willis.Bruce was a devoted husband, stepfather and friend. Bruce's laugh was infectious his love for martini's and taste in fine wines will never be forgotten.