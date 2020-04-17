Resources
Bruce Richard Flores

Bruce Richard Flores Obituary
Bruce Richard Flores

Ventura - Longtime Saticoy resident Bruce R. Flores passed away April 6, 2020 at age 72. He was born November 27, 1947 in Port Hueneme, California, the son of the late Jose R. and Lucy Flores. He graduated from Buena High School in Ventura, California in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army in the late 1960's. On January 30, 1970 he married Julia Gutierrez of Santa Paula, who survives. Bruce was employed at the Ventura Unified School District for 31 years in the maintenance department, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed spending his early mornings having coffee and talking with friends. He was passionate about watching sports especially baseball Los Angeles Dodgers were his favorite team. He survived by his daughter Stephanie Flores.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that you please consider financial assistances with services.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
