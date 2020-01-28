|
Burdette Philip Steele Jr.
Burdette Philip Steele Jr, age 63, of Oxnard, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Burdette Philip Steele and Mary Ann Culver. He was a resident of Ventura County for over 30 years.
Burdette from the time he was young in Akron, Ohio he loved sports. Playing in the snow, sledding, football and tried ice skating. When he got older he went into the Marines to get a look on life and loved being a Marine. His look on life is 'live life to fullest'. He is a loving father, husband and friend. You couldn't get anyone better in life. His love for his loved ones, his skating and his job is a once in a lifetime ordeal. His spirit and love will always be around us.
Burdette is survived by his wife, Jayne Martinez; his children, Burdette Philip Steele III, and Aryanna Lenae Steele; stepchildren, Ethan Martinez and Sephra Martinez and his sister, Linda Steele.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard.
