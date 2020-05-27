Buren L. Blackwelder



Thousand Oaks - Buren L. Blackwelder, Capt. USN of 3277 Baccarat Street, Thousand Oaks, CA passed away May 19, 2020 at Sunrise of Westlake Village of natural causes, he was 96 years old.



He is survived by the love of his life of 43 years Jane Blackwelder, and Children from his previous marriage daughter Terry Blackwelder of Thousand Oaks CA and Son Bruce Blackwelder of Jacksonville, NC.



Served in the United States Navy for 32 years in that time earned the distinguished Greek cross from the king of Greece when he help teach the Greeks how to fly the hell driver aircraft. Was on the USS Ticonderoga at the bay of Tonkin giving strategic air strikes over Vietnam, he was third in command,



Worked at the pentagon in Washington DC graduated of George Washington University bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts.



Stationed in Chania Crete with wife Jane, until retired from Navy, then got a job with Northrop Corporation, he and his wife moved to Iran, but left after the fall of the Shah of Iran and moved here in Ventura County, continued working for Northrop Corporation until they moved their office, he then decided to work with his wife in real-estate.









