Services
Camino Del Sol Memorial Center & Funeral Home
200 N C St
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 483-3443
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton Erickson


1978 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton Erickson Obituary
Burton Erickson, 41, succumbed to his battle with cancer in the morning of Friday, March 6, 2020. he was a gifted musician, song writer, singer, poet and part-time artist. Burton was the third born triplet to Robert and Denise (Fitzgerald) Erickson on April 18, 1978. He along with his two brothers, Bobby and Andy, Shared a passion for restoring muscle cars and riding ATC motorcycles. In 1988, when the the triplets were just ten years old, started a band called the GOODWOODS. Burton graduated from Rio Mesa High School in 1997.

Our Boo Bears will be dearly missed and is survived by his father Robert, brothers Bobby & Andy a special family friend Babette Vazquez.

A Celebration of Burton's Life is planned for 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, in the Chapel of the Islands in Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012. This service is for those who loved Burt and wanted the best for him.

Arrangements are in the care of Otto & Son's, Camino del Sol Funeral Home & Crematory (805) 483-3443.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -