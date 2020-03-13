|
Burton Erickson, 41, succumbed to his battle with cancer in the morning of Friday, March 6, 2020. he was a gifted musician, song writer, singer, poet and part-time artist. Burton was the third born triplet to Robert and Denise (Fitzgerald) Erickson on April 18, 1978. He along with his two brothers, Bobby and Andy, Shared a passion for restoring muscle cars and riding ATC motorcycles. In 1988, when the the triplets were just ten years old, started a band called the GOODWOODS. Burton graduated from Rio Mesa High School in 1997.
Our Boo Bears will be dearly missed and is survived by his father Robert, brothers Bobby & Andy a special family friend Babette Vazquez.
A Celebration of Burton's Life is planned for 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, in the Chapel of the Islands in Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012. This service is for those who loved Burt and wanted the best for him.
Arrangements are in the care of Otto & Son's, Camino del Sol Funeral Home & Crematory (805) 483-3443.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020