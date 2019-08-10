Services
Ventura - Calvin Pierce Cone, 96, died on June 23, 2019, at home from natural causes. His wife of 69 years, Mary Ellen Cone, preceded him in death, on February 5, 2015. He leaves his daughters, Carol Pollard and Nancy Ross, and grandchildren Brad Pollard, Jeff Pollard, Daniel Ross, and Leslie Ross. He also leaves great grandchildren Ashley Pollard, Abby Pollard, Brody Pollard, and Brooklyn Pollard.

Calvin was born in Lima, Ohio, son of Paul and Ruth Cone. His family moved home to the family farm in Delaware, Ohio during the depression. Calvin and Mary Ellen met during junior high in marching band. After graduation from high school Calvin enlisted in the Army. He served during World War II in France and Germany. He was injured at the Remagen Bridge battle and earned a Purple Heart.

After the war he returned home to marry Mary Ellen on Christmas Day, 1945. He then attended Ohio State University where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mary Ellen and Calvin lived in Columbus, Ohio, and Rochester, New York, prior to being transferred to Ventura with what was the Abex Corporation in 1960. During his career at Abex he participated in the design of a pump for the Stealth Bomber.

Calvin and Mary Ellen were very active for many years in Community Presbyterian Church. They also enjoyed square dancing and bowling.

A graveside service will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, at 11:00 a.m., on August 24, 2019.
