|
|
Captain Donald G. Wright
Ventura, CA
Captain Donald G. Wright, 105, passed away on April 9th in Ventura, CA. He is survived by his wife Elaine (Freeman) and predeceased by his wife Barbara Helen (Michaud) who passed in 1985. He is survived by daughter Sandra Harrison of Trinidad, Colorado; son Donald Wright II (wife Janet) of San Luis Obispo, CA; daughter Carol Coert (husband Lewis) of Ventura and Susan Westover (husband Wally) of Ventura. He is also survived by grandchildren Joy Campbell, Jill Harrison, Lonnie Harrison, Mandy Wright, Bryan Wright, Reina Metcalf, Samantha Oerlemans, Korinne Coert, Angela Bazzill and Jared Hardy, and numerous great and great great grandchildren.
Our Dad had a wonderful long life. He was born in Sutton, New Hampshire on November 11, 1913 His parents were in vaudeville and his family traveled all over the East coast performing. He had a distinguished 25 year Army career, retiring as a Captain in 1957. He also had a career as a zoning inspector for the County of Ventura, retiring in 1976. He was proud to be a Mason for over 75 years.
He will be dearly missed by all.
Special thanks to Dr. Susan Slater, and to all the wonderful caregivers and nurses, (or as we call them "earth angels") from Aegis Living of Ventura; Cypress Place of Ventura and Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association of Ventura. A special thank you to Anna Johnson for her care of Dad for many years.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15th at 1:30 p.m. at the Private Chapel at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019