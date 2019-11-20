|
Carel Louise Ahlefeld
Carel Louise Ahlefeld was born November 26, 1936 in South Bend, Indiana and passed away peacefully at her home in Camarillo, CA, on November 2, 2019.
In her 82 years, Carel's life was full of adventures. From being a mother, a grandmother, a wife, a daughter, and a friend to being a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol and then running an animal rescue group [Concerned People for Animals (CPA)] in her later years. Carel was incredibly smart, loved history and learning, and would spark conversations and debates with everyone she interacted with. She enjoyed music that made you feel something, from Chopin to Johnny Cash. She spent her days helping animals and her nights out to dinner with friends and family.
Carel lived life to the fullest and spent every second of her life changing the world, especially for animals. After retiring, her life drastically changed when she became involved in CPA. Carel helped hundreds of thousands of animals over the years through rescue, spay & neuter, medical costs, and by advocating for the prevention of cruelty to animals. From organizing fundraisers to making pet tags until dawn, she devoted 110% of herself for the last 35 years to helping all of God's creatures.
She is survived by a daughter in Texas and a daughter in California. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Camarillo Animal Shelter [vcas.us/ways-to-give (805.388.4341)] or a local no-kill shelter to continue Carel's mission to help animals.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019