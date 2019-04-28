|
|
Dr. Carl Dale Gosaynie
Ventura, CA
Dr. Carl Dale Gosaynie, 81, died peacefully in his home in Ventura, California, on Friday, April 19, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa; son, Justin; granddaughter, Madison; daughter-in-law, Lisa; brothers, Wally, Gary and Ned; sisters, Hiam and Mae; sister-in-law, Jenny; niece, Kathryn; and great nephew Malikih.
Dr. Gosaynie was born in Saginaw, Michigan, where his parents raised him and his three brothers, Wally, Donnie and Gary.
In his early years, he helped his father in the family hardware store. He also attended an American boarding school in Lebanon for a portion of his early education. After graduating high school, he attended the University of Michigan and went on to study medicine at Wayne State University's School of Medicine, specializing in cardiology and internal medicine.
In 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. He was later stationed at Fort Ord in Monterey, California, where he cemented his love for exotic automobiles by attending races at Laguna Seca Raceway and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
He married Wyneth Ann Tims in 1967 and moved to Ventura, California, where they had two children together. Dr. Gosaynie established a successful private medical practice upon his arrival in the community and continued to practice medicine for nearly fifty years, faithfully treating patients in both his office as well as at the local hospitals in the area. He was well-known for his culinary and baking skills, and is remembered fondly for bringing homemade treats to the nurses at the hospital.
Dr. Gosaynie's favorite thing to do during his retirement was to spend time with his family, especially his granddaughter Madison, with whom he spent frequent weekends with, and who brought him so much joy. He also loved spending time with his beloved pets.
A Celebration of Dr. Gosaynie's Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura. Reception to follow the service at the same location.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019